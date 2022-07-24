Redondo Beach neighborhood ordered to shelter in place for more than three hours

On Saturday, a Redondo Beach neighborhood was ordered to shelter in place for more than three hours after a neighbor fired gunshots into cars and, ultimately, took his own life.

Officers with the Redondo Beach Police Department responded to calls of shots fired at around 12:52 p.m. in the 200 block of North Irena Avenue, Sgt. Mike Snakenborg said.

"Preliminary information indicates a subject was shooting a firearm outside his residence and struck several nearby vehicles," the Sgt. said. "One vehicle was occupied; however, no injuries were sustained."

Redondo Beach's SWAT team was called to the scene during the incident.

"SWAT members deployed an Armored Rescue Vehicle, and a drone was utilized to check the interior of a residence," he said. "After making entry into a residence, a subject was located deceased, from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."

It wasn't until about 4 p.m. that residents were told there was no longer any threat to the public.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was encouraged to contact Detective Jonathan Keener at 310-379-2477, ext. 2046.