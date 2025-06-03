Watch CBS News
Redondo Beach AYSO soccer coach arrested for alleged attempted sex with minor

Los Angeles Police Department investigators are asking for the public's help to identify possible victims of a Redondo Beach AYSO soccer coach who allegedly attempted to have sex with a minor

Redondo Beach resident, Jared Crevar, 37, was arrested on May 1 and was found to have more than 600 images of child pornography, according to LAPD.

LAPD asks anyone who may be a victim or has additional information regarding Crevar, to contact LAPD Harbor Vice at (213) 280-1501.   LAPD

Crevar is currently out on bail. Police are releasing his photo to the public "because the suspect is in a position of trust working with children."

LAPD Harbor Vice Officers are asking anyone who may be a victim or has additional information regarding Crevar, to contact LAPD Harbor Vice at (213) 280-1501.  Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call 1 (800) 222-8477, or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.

