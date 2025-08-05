Redlands police seek additional information on skeletal remains discovered in 2024

Redlands police are hoping to find additional information on the skeletal remains discovered in a field in 2024.

The remains were found in a field near Lugonia Avenue and Tennessee Street on Oct. 21, police said in a release.

The location where the body was found, in a field near Lugonia Avenue and Tennessee Street, on Oct. 21, 2024. Redlands Police Department

"The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Coroner's Office believes the remains are those of a 24-45 year old female adult, possibly of Hispanic descent," police said.

They believe that she had medium length, dark colored hair and was wearing a "Citrus Valley Blackhawks" soccer pullover sweatshirt with a white tank top underneath. The woman also used a catheter, which was found with the remains.

Police provided replica images of the tank top and catheter in hopes that someone would be able to help identify the victim that way.

Replica images of the white tank top (left) and catheter (right) found with the skeletal remains in a Redlands field on Oct. 21, 2024. Redlands Police Department

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact RPD detectives at (909) 335-4777.