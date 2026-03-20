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Redlands middle school student, parents arrested after child allegedly brings loaded gun to campus

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A Redlands middle school student and his parents were arrested Thursday after the 12-year-old allegedly brought a loaded gun to school, according to the city.

In a news release, the city of Redlands said police responded to reports that a boy brought a gun on campus at Moore Middle School.

Another student told school officials that the boy was showing off a bullet during lunch around 1 p.m. Campus security, along with administrators, searched the boy's backpack and found a loaded gun.

The school was on lockdown for several hours, the city said. 

Police determined that the boy brought the weapon from home so he could "show it off" to other students. The city claims no threats were made against students or staff. 

The student was arrested on suspicion of possession of a gun on campus. The parents were arrested on suspicion of improper storage of a firearm.

According to police, the parents were cited and released.

No additional details were immediately made available.

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