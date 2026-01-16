Armed intruder shot by Redlands homeowner, police say

A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a Redlands home on Thursday night, but only after he was confronted by the homeowner, who shot him, police said.

It happened in the 1500 block of Church Street just before midnight, according to the Redlands Police Department.

Officers say that the homeowner arrived home and found the intruder inside. He armed himself with a handgun and began to check the house, at which point he came in contact with the suspect, the release said, noting that the suspect allegedly pointed a shotgun at the homeowner.

"The homeowner shot the intruder then immediately exited the home to call 911," the release said.

Arriving officers cleared the home but followed a trail of blood that led to the backyard, where they found the suspect suffering from a gunshot wound.

"He had property from the home on his person," police said. "Police recovered the shotgun, which the suspect had found inside the home."

The suspect, 52-year-old Redlands man Daniel Torres Carrion, was arrested and taken to the hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, police said. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center for attempted robbery, burglary and assault with a deadly weapon and remains in custody in lieu of $300,000 bail.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact RPD at (909) 798-7681.