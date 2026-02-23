Driver crashes into crowd outside Redlands bar, sparking gunfire

A chaotic scene outside of a popular bar in Redlands left four people hospitalized after a driver crashed into a crowd early Sunday morning, leading to gunfire.

According to the Redlands Police Department, an altercation involving several people took place in front of The Underground, a popular restaurant and bar, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. One of the involved individuals left the area a few moments later behind the wheel of a 2022 Tesla.

Moments later, the person returned to the scene, driving east on Citrus Avenue, and plowed into a group of four people who were standing on the street outside The Underground. The driver then lost control and crashed into the curb, police said.

As the collision was taking place, an unknown suspect fired gunshots, striking two businesses. No individuals were shot.

The driver of the Tesla fled the scene, going west on Citrus before police arrived, leaving behind a trail of fluids from the damaged vehicle.

A total of four people were transported to a local hospital with major injuries after the crash. There were no updates on their conditions as of 10:30 a.m. Monday.

As of Monday morning, no arrests have been announced. No additional details were immediately made available.