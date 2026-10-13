Red flag warnings ahead for Southern California as coastal flooding advisory ends

As a coastal flooding advisory for Southern California ended Tuesday afternoon, red flag warnings will go into effect later this week as the Santa Anas are expected to roll in.

Just as a cooldown brought relief following record-breaking October heat, temperatures will begin inching up on Wednesday, with winds continuing to pick up.

Santa Ana wind conditions are forecast for Thursday and Friday, leading CBS LA to issue a Next Weather Alert for parts of Southern California.

CBS LA Meteorologist Evelyn Taft said winds start to accelerate heading into Thursday, with 40 to 50 mph wind gusts through the high desert and mountains, with the I-5 corridor looking especially windy by Friday afternoon.

"You're going to see 35 to 50 mph wind gusts Thursday into Friday across parts of Southern California from the IE, into Orange County, from Simi Valley to Malibu," Taft said.

Wind combined with warm and dry conditions make for a red flag warning of elevated fire danger.

The warmest days of the week look like Friday and Saturday. The National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch Friday from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m., warning that if a fire starts, extreme fire behavior and growth are expected.

Temperatures are expected to remain well above normal through Sunday.

Winds could remain through Saturday, and another significant cool down is likely into next week, the NWS said.

The coastal flood advisory went into effect late last week and remained in effect through the weekend. It ended at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, after the ocean's high tides surged onto several south-facing beaches, including Long Beach and Newport Beach.