Red Flag Warning in effect in Southern California for elevated fire danger

Santa Ana winds are creating an environment favorable for higher fire danger in the mountains west of Los Angeles on Saturday, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning through the remainder of the day Saturday in parts of the Santa Monica Mountains, San Gabriel Mountains and Santa Clarita Valley.

"[There is] risk for rapid fire growth and extreme fire behavior with any new fire starts," the NWS said.

CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert for mountain areas west of LA for Saturday due to higher fire danger.

Plenty of communities outside of the warning zones will experience winds between 20 and 30 miles per hour, forecasters say. That, combined with low humidity, is providing the spike in fire danger.

"Fuels remain critically dry despite some minor greenup from recent rains," the NWS said. "There is a high risk for fast-moving fires where the plants are driest, and the winds are strongest, which this targeted Red Flag Warning addresses."