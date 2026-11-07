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Red Flag Warning in effect in Southern California for elevated fire danger

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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Santa Ana winds are creating an environment favorable for higher fire danger in the mountains west of Los Angeles on Saturday, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning through the remainder of the day Saturday in parts of the Santa Monica Mountains, San Gabriel Mountains and Santa Clarita Valley.

"[There is] risk for rapid fire growth and extreme fire behavior with any new fire starts," the NWS said.

CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert for mountain areas west of LA for Saturday due to higher fire danger. 

Plenty of communities outside of the warning zones will experience winds between 20 and 30 miles per hour, forecasters say. That, combined with low humidity, is providing the spike in fire danger.

"Fuels remain critically dry despite some minor greenup from recent rains," the NWS said. "There is a high risk for fast-moving fires where the plants are driest, and the winds are strongest, which this targeted Red Flag Warning addresses."

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