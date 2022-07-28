Recycled water fill station opens at LA-Glendale Water Reclamation Plant

Angelenos hoping to keep their gardens green can now get free, recycled water at a new fill station at the LA-Glendale Water Reclamation Plant.

The City of Los Angeles is now offering free recycled water to qualifying residential customers at the new Recycled Water Fill Station, 4600 Colorado Blvd.

The recycled water can only be used for certain purposes, such as water trees, shrubs, and landscaping. But it will be distributed only to customers who complete a brief training class. Once the class is completed, customers can receive up to 300 gallons of recycled water per visit.

The resource comes in handy for Los Angeles residents, who are under a mandatory two-day-a-week outdoor watering restriction.

The fill station will be open on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., but will be closed on rainy days and holidays. Recycled water will also be distributed in the LA Zoo's parking lot on Mondays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There are also plans to open stations in the San Fernando Valley.

For more information, visit ladwp.com.