Record-smashing October heat arrives in Southern California

Those who thought Southern California's October heat wave wouldn't quite live up to the hype were in for a rude awakening on Friday, as several daily heat records were set across the region.

According to the National Weather Service, heat records were set or tied in the following areas:

Downtown Los Angeles: 103 degrees (Prev: 101 in 1995)

Long Beach: 103 (Prev: 98 in 1958)

Burbank: 102 (Tied: 102 in 2012)

Anaheim: 103 (Prev: 101 in 2020)

Santa Ana: 105 (Prev: 101 in 1945)

Newport Beach: 85 (Tied: 85 in 1945)

Still, heat is expected to peak on Saturday and Sunday throughout the region as part of an extended heat wave.

CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert through at least Thursday due to the significant heat event.

In downtown Los Angeles, forecasts showed seven straight days of heat exceeding 97 degrees. The city has never experienced more than three straight days of that kind of heat in October, according to CBS LA Chief Meteorologist Paul Deanno.

Inland areas of Southern California could experience as many as nine or more consecutive days of triple-digit temperatures, forecasts show.

Saturday's highs include the following: