Southern California braces for extreme heat wave that will bring scorching temperatures to much of the region

A major and prolonged heat wave will start to impact the Southern California region on Friday, bringing triple-digit temperatures and dangerous conditions.

The National Weather Service says the heat will last through all of next week. A high-pressure system over the eastern Pacific Ocean and west coast will push hot air into the region.

Weather officials also say that added moisture from Hurricane Rachel, which is moving in the Pacific Ocean, will increase humidity levels. The extreme conditions and high humidity levels will increase the danger of heat-related illnesses, including stroke and exhaustion.

Warmer valley highs are expected to be between 102 and 107 degrees. The downtown Los Angeles area is expected to reach between 99 and 103 degrees and coastal communities from LA to Santa Barbara will be between 90 and 98 degrees.

An extreme heat warning will be in effect for Los Angeles and Ventura County beaches and valleys from 10 a.m. Friday to 8 p.m. Thursday. The NWS says "dangerously hot conditions" will likely cause triple-digit temperatures.

Maximum temperature forecast over the weekend:

Burbank: 100 degrees Saturday

Long Beach: 98 degrees Sunday

Los Angeles: 99 degrees Saturday

Pasadena: 100 degrees Sunday

Santa Clarita: 103 degrees Saturday

Thousand Oaks: 99 degrees Saturday

Woodland Hills: 107 degrees Friday

People are being advised to take extra precautions during the heat wave, including limiting outdoor activities, drinking plenty of fluids and staying in air-conditioned rooms.

Weather officials remind people to never leave children or pets in unattended vehicles. Temperatures inside vehicles could become deadly within minutes.