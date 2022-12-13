Record number of women leaders have first LA Council meeting Tuesday

Tuesday's, Dec. 13, Los Angeles City Council meeting will welcome a record-breaking number of women, together, on the council.

City Councilmember Monica Rodriguez spoke today about the wave of female leadership in the Los Angeles region.

"It is an environment that has historically been monopolized by male leadership that has often kept women on the sidelines. But now we have a compilation and an incredible tapestry of women leaders that are now going to work together to forge progress in this city," said Rodriquez.

Karen Bass was just sworn in as the first female mayor for Los Angeles, and Hydee Feldstein Soto also makes history, as she was just sworn in as L.A.'s first female city attorney.

After losing City Council President Nury Martinez last month due to her resignation, there were just three women on the 15-member council. Newly elected members Eunisses Hernandez, Katy Young Yaroslavsky and Traci Park will join Nithya Raman, Monica Rodriguez and Heather Hutt, who was appointed in September.