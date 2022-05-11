Record low temperature recorded in Sandberg in the Sierra Pelona Mountains

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (May 11 AM Edition)

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (May 11 AM Edition)

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (May 11 AM Edition)

Record low temperatures were reached in Sandberg in the Sierra Pelona Mountains on Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service, the area reached 31 degrees, breaking the previous record low of 33 degrees set in 1942.

The weather is expected to be sunny and cool Wednesday in Los Angeles County.

The Santa Clarita Valley will have highs in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Temperatures will be around 60 in the Antelope Valley, San Fernando Valley and downtown L.A.

Meanwhile, air quality will be in the good to moderate range throughout L.A. County.