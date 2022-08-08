Watch CBS News
Reconstructed runway, part of $13 million safety project, reopens at Van Nuys Airport

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

A newly-reconstructed runway that reopened Monday morning is expected to help Van Nuys Airport take flight as a world-class general aviation airport.

(credit: Los Angeles World Airports)

Runway 16L/34R reopened Monday morning, completing a $13.1 million project to improve the safety of airfield facilities, according to Los Angeles World Airports.

Work on the runway had started in late February and lasted six months. The project rebuilt the entire 4,000-foot length of the airport's shorter of the two runways, which is expected to extend its lifespan for another 20 years. Officials also made enhancements to the taxiway, including installing LED lighting, airfield signage and surface markings, and the addition of an engine run-up safety area next to the runway.

The recent improvements to Van Nuys Airport also includes the availability of unleaded aircraft fuel.

First published on August 8, 2022 / 10:04 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

