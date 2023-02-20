Reckless driver who fled scene of grisly hit-and-run in Seal Beach arrested

Authorities have arrested the reckless driver allegedly connected to a grisly hit-and-run crash in Seal Beach last weekend.

According to a statement from the Seal Beach Police Department, the suspect turned himself in a week after the crash occurred on Feb. 11 at around 7:10 p.m.

The suspect, now identified as 23-year-old Lake Forest resident Jahson Imgrund, slammed into another vehicle while speeding through the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street, leaving five teenage girls hospitalized.

Related: Search continues for reckless driver that fled scene of hit-and-run in Seal Beach

He then fled from the area on foot, evading a massive manhunt by SBPD officers in the Hill Neighborhood.

"Investigators from the Seal Beach Police Department responded to the scene and worked with Orange County Sheriff's Crime Lab to process physical evidence from the suspect vehicle," said a statement from police.

During the course of their investigation, thanks to officers who canvassed the nearby neighborhood, gathered surveillance footage and interviewed witnesses, detectives were able to identify Imgrund as a person of interest prior to Sunday's arrest.

Imgrund was taken into custody upon turning himself in on Sunday and booked for felony hit-and-run with serious bodily injury.

"We want to thank the community for their support and assistance during this investigation. The assistance of volunteers canvassing the neighborhood, residents searching for additional video evidence and the ongoing concern for the victims and their families illustrates how tight knit the Seal Beach community is," said SBPD Chief Michael Henderson in a statement.

As they continue to investigate the collision, officers ask anyone with additional information to contact them at (562) 799-4100.