Reckless driver pursuit ends in fiery crash in North Hollywood

A pursuit with an allegedly reckless driver came to a sudden end when the suspect violently crashed and their car burst into flames in North Hollywood on Wednesday.

Officers began chasing the suspect, driving a gray BMW, at around 12:45 p.m. near Sheldon Street and Roscoe Boulevard, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The pursuit started when he ran a red light next to officers. They tried to pull him over, but he failed to stop. At some point they realized that it was a suspect who they almost engaged in a chase last week, but opted not to because of some factors at the time.

Moments after the chase began, the suspect crashed into another car in the 12000 block of W. Emelita Street near Laurel Canyon Boulevard, causing the BMW to burst into flames.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews quickly extinguished the flames, police said.

The suspect driver and the person behind the wheel of the other vehicle were hospitalized in unknown condition.

This is reportedly the fourth time that the driver has been involved in a pursuit with Los Angeles police, according to a sergeant with the department.

In both 2015 and 2017, the unnamed suspect was convicted and served time for felony evading.