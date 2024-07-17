Recipe for success: New LA ordinance streamlines home kitchen operations

Los Angeles County officials passed an ordinance that could benefit thousands of small business owners in the food industry starting this fall.

The Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations Ordinance will provide waivers and allow some chefs to even cook at home, as long as they pass inspections by The LA County Department of Health.

The new state law, now adopted by LA County, aims to streamline the process for the more than 50,000 food vendors locally to get permits and financial support.

"It can be anywhere $1500 to $4000 a month to get a commercial kitchen to come out here and serve and the fee whatever the event is," said Nekia Hattley, a chef in Leimert Park.

Hattley and co-chef Marcel Douglas draw locals with jerk mushroom and jackfruit taco recipes. But renting kitchen space cuts into profits.

LA County supervisors said the ordinance will help business owners who are minorities as well. A statewide survey by COOK Alliance, found 84 percent of sidewalk vendors and home cooks are women, and 48 percent identify as Black, Latinx, or multi-racial.

The ordinance goes into effect November 1, 2024.