Rebecca Grossman, co-founder of Grossman Burn Foundation, to stand trial in death of 2 young brothers in Westlake Village crash

By Madeline Spear

/ CBS/City News Service

Rebecca Grossman, the co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, who allegedly ran down two young brothers in a Westlake Village crosswalk and fled the scene, was ordered Thursday to stand trial on murder and other charges.

Evening of Hope 2017
Rebecca Grossman accepts the Betty Fisher Legacy Award at Evening of Hope 2017

During a preliminary hearing, one of Grossman's attorneys argued that the murder charges should be dismissed but the 58-year-old was ordered to stand trial on two felony counts each of murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, along with one felony count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death.

If convicted, Grossman could face a maximum of 34 years to life in prison, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

She had previously pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles County Superior courtroom in Van Nuys in connection with the September 2020 deaths.

Her bail was set at $2 million. 

On the night of Sept. 29, Mark and Jacob Iskander, ages 11 and 8, were in a crosswalk at the intersection of Triunfo Canyon Road and Saddle Mountain Drive when they were struck and killed by a speeding Mercedes while on a walk with their family.

L.A. County Sheriff's investigators say the driver, Grossman, sped away.

Her white Mercedes, which had front-end damage, came to a stop about a quarter-mile from the crash scene after its engine broke down, prosecutors allege.

She was arrested by sheriff's deputies the day of the crash and released on Oct. 1 on bond. She remains free on bond.

Grossman is a co-founder and chair of the Grossman Burn Foundation, the wife of the foundation's president.

She has received awards and acclaim for her philanthropy around the world.

First published on May 5, 2022 / 1:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

