Rebecca Grossman, co-founder of Grossman Burn Foundation, to stand trial in death of 2 young brothers in Westlake Village crash
Rebecca Grossman, the co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, who allegedly ran down two young brothers in a Westlake Village crosswalk and fled the scene, was ordered Thursday to stand trial on murder and other charges.
During a preliminary hearing, one of Grossman's attorneys argued that the murder charges should be dismissed but the 58-year-old was ordered to stand trial on two felony counts each of murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, along with one felony count of hit-and-run driving resulting in death.
If convicted, Grossman could face a maximum of 34 years to life in prison, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
She had previously pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles County Superior courtroom in Van Nuys in connection with the September 2020 deaths.
Her bail was set at $2 million.
On the night of Sept. 29, Mark and Jacob Iskander, ages 11 and 8, were in a crosswalk at the intersection of Triunfo Canyon Road and Saddle Mountain Drive when they were struck and killed by a speeding Mercedes while on a walk with their family.
L.A. County Sheriff's investigators say the driver, Grossman, sped away.
Her white Mercedes, which had front-end damage, came to a stop about a quarter-mile from the crash scene after its engine broke down, prosecutors allege.
She was arrested by sheriff's deputies the day of the crash and released on Oct. 1 on bond. She remains free on bond.
Grossman is a co-founder and chair of the Grossman Burn Foundation, the wife of the foundation's president.
She has received awards and acclaim for her philanthropy around the world.
for more features.