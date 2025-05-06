Southern California DMVs prepare for last-minute Real ID rush as deadline approaches

Department of Motor Vehicles airports are seeing a last-minute push from people to become Real ID compliant before the deadline on Wednesday.

Darran Matthews hoped to speed up getting his Real ID by doing the paperwork online.

Department of Motor Vehicles across Southern California will see an increase in last-minute Real ID applications as the deadline approaches. Getty Images

"Filled out all the information you have to provide… put that in and I still have to come down to the DMV," Matthews said.

The DMV extended most office hours this past month, knowing many people had put off becoming compliant and are up against that May 7 deadline.

"We're just going to walk up, I know it takes a little longer, but hopefully it won't be that long," said a man helping his mom get her Real ID in Van Nuys.

People with valid passports will still be able to use them to get through TSA checkpoints and into federal buildings. Some forms of government ID will work too, so some might want to hold off updating until it's renewal time or lines die down.

Over at the Hollywood Burbank Airport, leaders are bracing for longer lines and delays when the requirement kicks in Wednesday. Some travelers didn't need it to fly out, but will on their way back.

"I'm going on a work trip, and it's being instated when I come back," said Katie Clem.

TSA officers said they will initially use a secondary process to try and confirm the identity of flyers who do not have compliant IDs, but if they can't do so, they won't be able to fly. Local airport leaders stress that all travelers should expect to feel the impact of this change

Congress mandated more secure IDs 20 years ago in the wake of 9/11.

A Real ID can be identified by a gold or black star in the bear at the top corner of the card.

"Even if you do have your REAL ID plan to come to the airport early because there could be a trickle-down effect," said Mike Christensen with the Hollywood Burbank Airport.

Christensen said people should treat this week like a holiday travel period and arrive at least 90 minutes early. He also added that the airport will be staffed up for the next couple of weeks to help ease the transition.

Before going to the DMV in-person you should check the website and ensure you have all the proper documents needed.

Use this link to access the Real ID application.