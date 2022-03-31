Razzies rescind `award' given to Bruce Willis

Organizers of the Razzie Awards announced Thursday they were rescinding the dubious honor they bestowed last week on Bruce Willis, in light of news about the actor being diagnosed with the cognitive disorder aphasia.

"If someone's medical condition is a factor in their decision-making and/or their performance, we acknowledge that it is not appropriate to give them a Razzie," according to a statement from organizers.

Willis' family announced Wednesday that he is stepping away from acting due to the condition, "which is impacting his cognitive abilities."

"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," Willis' daughter Rumer posted on Instagram. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."

On Saturday, the Razzies -- the annual tongue-in-cheek, spoof award show that recognizes the worst in film from the past year -- bestowed one of its "honors" on Willis. Because Willis appeared in a wide array of films last year, the Razzies actually created a category titled "Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie." The Razzie was bestowed for Willis in "Cosmic Sin."

Following Wednesday's announcement by Willis' family, Razzie organizers posted on Twitter, "The Razzies are truly sorry for (Willis') diagnosed condition. Perhaps this explains why he wanted to go out with a bang in 2021. Our best wishes to Bruce and family."

The tweet was lambasted by many who deemed it insensitive. Others blasted the group for dishonoring Willis in the first place. The organization followed up with another post, saying, "To clarify, we heard about Willis' diagnosis at the same time everyone else did, just this morning."

The uproar over Willis' Razzie also prompted the organization to reflect on another past dishonor -- the Razzie nomination given to actress Shelley Duvall for "The Shining." Razzie founder Maureen Murphy said an interview earlier this year she regretted the nomination, given subsequent reports of her treatment on set by director Stanley Kubrick.

The Razzies on Thursday formally withdrew that nomination.

"We have since discovered that Duvall's performance was impacted by Stanley Kubrick's treatment of her throughout the production," Murphy and Razzie co-founder John Wilson said. "We would like to take this opportunity to rescind her 1980 nomination as well."