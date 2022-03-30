Bruce Willis 'stepping away' from acting due to neurological disorder, family says

Actor Bruce Willis is "stepping away" from acting after being diagnosed with a neurological disorder, his family announced Wednesday.

The 67-year-old actor has been diagnosed with aphasia, according to a message posted to the Instagram page of his daughter, Rumer Willis.

Aphasia is a neurological disorder that impairs verbal and written communication. It is caused by damage to parts of the brain.

"Our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," Rumer Willis wrote. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

The message was signed by his wife Emma Heming, his ex-wife, actress Demi Moore, and his children Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

Willis, known for iconic movies such as "Die Hard" "Pulp Fiction" and "The Sixth Sense," has had busy film slate of late, with several releases over the last few years, and several more in development. It's unclear if he will be retiring immediately.