Rattled travelers arrive at LAX from Israel after Hamas attack

Dozens of shaken travelers arrived at LAX on Sunday after being forced to shelter in place in Israel following a violent surprise attack from Hamas early Saturday morning.

"it's just heartbreaking. It's our family," said Eden Bendavid, one of many passengers who arrived early Sunday, recalling the terrifying moments that the bombing began and they were forced to flee from the country.

"Sirens every second," Bendavid said. "Thousands and thousands of missiles. This time it felt different."

So far, the brutal attack has left hundreds dead and many more wounded, prompting the Israeli government to declare war against Hamas. The country was in the midst of a week-long celebration for Sukkot, a festival known as the Fest of the Tabernacles, when the attacks began.

"My heart is there. All my family — everybody is there," Bendavid said. "My cousin's husband passed away trying to save other people. It's horrible."

Though relieved to be back on American soil, now they're left with nothing to do but look on with the rest of the world, worrying for their loved ones.

The United States Secretary of Defense ordered American military ships to move closer to the eastern Mediterranean in response to the attack on Sunday.

In Southern California, groups have held rallies and planned vigils to honor the victims killed in the attack. On Sunday, The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles and The Board of Rabbis of Southern California are holding a solidarity vigil at 8 p.m. at the Stephen Wise Temple.

Local law enforcement agencies like the Beverly Hills and Los Angeles Police Departments, as well as the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, have pledge to increase patrols around places of worship in coming days to remain vigilant and prevent any risk to public safety.