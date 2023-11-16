Rapper legend Eazy-E to be honored with street name in Compton

The City of Compton will be honoring legendary rapper Eazy-E with his own street: Eazy Street.

Rapper Eazy-E (aka Eric Lynn Wright) appears in a portrait taken in Union Square on March 1, 1990 in New York City. 1996-98 AccuSoft Inc., All rights reserved / Getty Images

The city council unanimously approved the measure to rename the 100 block of Auto Drive South in September. The street runs off Alameda Street and into the Gateway Towne Center shopping plaza.

Eazy-E, whose real name is Eric Wright, was a Compton native and is known for propelling West Coast rap by leading the hip hop group "N.W.A" with Dr. Dre, DJ Yella and Ice Cube in 1986 and its label, Ruthless Records. Eazy-E died in 1995 at the age of 30 from pneumonia.

There will be a block party on November 22 from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. to celebrate, according to Compton Entertainment Chamber of Commerce.

There will be scheduled performances, but there is no word on if is former N.W.A bandmates will make an appearance.