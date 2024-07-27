Rapper Fat Money sentenced to 20 months in federal prison for trying to board flight at LAX with loaded weapon

Federal prosecutors sentenced an Atlanta-area rapper to 20 months in federal prison on Friday after he tried to bring a loaded weapon onto a flight heading out of Los Angeles International Airport back in 2022.

They say that Tiwan Raybon, a 36-year-old Douglasville, Georgia resident who is also known as "Fat Money," pleaded guilty to a single count of being a prohibited person in possession of firearm and ammunition in April.

He was sentenced to one year and eight months behind bars after a trial in Downtown Los Angeles on Friday for the incident, which happened in June 2022.

Raybon was originally indicted at the time for having a Glock 9mm pistol and several rounds of ammo inside of a carry-on bag when he tried to board a flight heading to Atlanta, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said. He was stopped by Transportation Security Administration agents when they discovered the items during a routine luggage inspection.

They say that Raybon attempted to flee after the discovery was made.

He was previously barred from possessing a weapon because of other prior felony convictions and a misdemeanor domestic violence conviction in Illinois.

No further information was provided.