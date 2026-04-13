Man armed with guns, wearing body armor arrested on Rancho Palos Verdes hiking trail, deputies say

Los Angeles County deputies arrested a man last week after he was spotted on a Rancho Palos Verdes hiking trail armed with multiple guns and wearing body armor.

In a news release shared on social media, Lomita Sheriff's Station deputies said that a concerned citizen contacted them upon seeing something that "didn't sit right."

"That call led deputies to a man running through traffic on Palos Verdes Drive South in the city of Rancho Palos Verdes, near the Trump National Golf Course," the release said.

The man who was allegedly armed with multiple firearms and wearing body armor on a Rancho Palos Verdes hiking trail in April 2026. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

The man was allegedly armed with a semi-automatic short-barreled rifle, a loaded revolver and "more weapons nearby," deputies said. The release also noted that the man was spotted hiking through nearby trails in the area while wearing rifle-rated body armor and gloves while carrying a rifle, a duffle bag and a step stool.

Deputies said that the rifle, which was painted in green and purple with "Joker-style phrases" like "Why so serious?" and "Let's put a smile on that face," was loaded with a round in the chamber and a full magazine inserted. They also said that the man "admitted he had just fired one of the pistols near the landslide area to 'get some anger out.'"

As they continued to investigate the incident, deputies reported recovering a short-barreled semi-automatic style rifle with the tip painted orange like a toy gun, two loaded handguns, high-capacity magazines, extra ammunition and a ballistic vest capable of stopping rifle rounds.

The "Joker-style" rifle, handguns and body armor that the man allegedly had while hiking near the Trump National Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

The man was identified as 36-year-old Glendale resident Sean Steiner. He was booked on multiple felony firearm charges, deputies said.

"An armed individual, firing a weapon, walking through traffic and trails ... in a populated area. Because someone spoke up, deputies were able to safely detain him before anyone was hurt," the release said.