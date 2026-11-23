The city of Rancho Palos Verdes is to receive $54.4 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency grants to support landslide mitigation projects, as the area sits on one of the largest continuous active landslides in the nation.

Congressman Ted Lieu sent out a news release on Monday announcing $37 million in grant funds, after securing $17.4 million just days ago.

The $37 million in funding will address slope stabilization and long-term mitigation for the Portuguese Bend Landslide, spanning roughly 240 acres. Projects focus on dewatering the ground to reduce groundwater buildup, which contributes to land movement.

Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, Wednesday, May 14, 2025 - Current scenes from landslide areas throughout the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Robert Gauthier

The Los Angeles County coastal area, lined with cliffside communities on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, was hit hard after winter rains in 2022-2023 and 2023-2024. Record rainfall led to rapid land movement, damaging homes, infrastructure and roads.

Land movement in the Greater Portuguese Bend Landslide Complex peaked at nearly one foot per week in the summer of 2024, resulting in the disassembly of the Wayfarers Chapel, a National Historic Landmark.

Since the installation of dewatering wells, the city reports that the average rate of land movement has reduced dramatically to about one inch per week.

Lieu's office said in the news release that the city was awarded $23.22 million in 2023 under FEMA's Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities, but the Trump administration moved to terminate the BRIC program.

"Awards from Fiscal Years 2020-2023 were halted or revoked," Lieu's office wrote. "Congressman Lieu has been a fierce advocate for reinstating federal funding for disaster mitigation and community resiliency."

The $37 million grant funding is to help offset the loss of the 2023 BRIC grant revocation. The $17.4 million in FEMA grants is also for Portuguese Bend remediation construction.

"Families should not have to live under constant fear of losing their homes to landslide activity," Lieu said in a written statement.