Rancho Cucamonga's Thoroughbred Lights drive-thru only starting this weekend

Families packed into a Rancho Cucamonga neighborhood to enjoy the final night of a walking tour through one of Southern California's largest holiday light shows.

"I try to bring them all to the walking part because it's the best time when you can see all the lights, all the details and everything," visitor Linda Cruz said.

The Thoroughbred Holiday Lights show in Rancho Cucamonga goes through Thoroughbred, Jennet and Turquoise Streets. The city estimated that 5,000 to 10,000 cars travel through these streets each day during the event's busiest periods. Alongside pedestrian traffic, safety concerns rose as the decades-old event grew a little too chaotic.

Beginning on Friday, the lights show will be drive-thru only. Wait times for the drive-thru can be up to two hours, with another 1.5 hours to cruise by the houses. The line of cars has backed up to the 210 Freeway, which is roughly a mile south of the area.

Many families who have done both believe the walk-through version is much more magical.

"Because you get to see it up close," visitor Jeremiah Wells said.

The Thoroughbred Lights run from Dec. 5 to Dec. 24 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.