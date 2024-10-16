Watch CBS News
Rancho Cucamonga wrong-way crash leaves 1 person dead

By Julie Sharp

Deputies investigate a deadly wrong-way Rancho Cucamonga car crash
Deputies investigate a deadly wrong-way Rancho Cucamonga car crash

One person is dead after a wrong-way crash on Foothill Boulevard in Rancho Cucamonga early Wednesday morning. 

A two-car crash happened just after midnight, where a Tesla sedan was involved in a head-on collision with a Toyota Avalon sedan.

Authorities said one person died at the scene, and another person was taken to a hospital.

Eastbound lanes of Foothill Boulevard just before Haven Avenue were closed during the morning commute as the investigation was underway.

It is unclear if the person who died was the driver who caused the accident or not. It is also not known how the surviving person is doing, or if there were any passengers in either car.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash. 

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

