Rancho Cucamonga brewery that irked neighbors to become fire station after city's $8M purchase

A controversial brewery located in the middle of a Rancho Cucamonga neighborhood, often drawing the irritation of neighbors, is set to become a fire station after the property was purchased by the city for nearly $8 million.

The Hamilton Family Brewery opened last year, on Eighth Street and Archibald, and since then Armando Moreno says he's dealt with a slew of issues in his usually quiet neighborhood of nearly 40 years.

"I think we've lost a lot of what is considered a neighborhood feel," Moreno said. "We couldn't find parking; that was one of the issues. Another issue was people urinating on the street."

After several neighborhood protests, the Rancho Cucamonga City Council approved a purchase agreement for $7.8 million between the Rancho Cucamonga Fire District and the brewery's owners. The city is now set to turn it into a fire house after it began looking into complaints against the brewery in March.

"Initially, the idea of selling something we worked so hard to build and all the blood and sweat and tears and sacrifice that went into that location? It was like, 'Heck no,'" said brewery owner Josh Hamilton.

Hamilton said the brewery moved after outgrowing their old location, and despite the initial reluctance, he believes the sale is a win for everyone.

"The neighbors would be happy. Our customers would be happy to have extra parking. I would be happy to not have the stress of dealing with the neighbors," Hamilton said.

Fire officials say the new fire house would improve response times, but many residents have questioned the staggering price tag for the property. While the fire department will fund most of it, some of the money will come from the city.

Hamilton said he bought the property for $2.5 million, but invested millions more to turn it into a fully functioning brewery.

"Some people see the purchase price; double that went into it, essentially," he said, adding that he's expecting to return to his old location on Seventh Street, where he'll build a tasting room.

Moreno said the cost is worth the peace, hopeful now that he and his neighbors will return to their quiet way of life.

"Instead of having to deal with this every day, it's good for the community, cause we don't have one nearby," Moreno said of the fire house.

Rancho Cucamonga Fire District officials say they already purchased a separate plot of land for a new fire house, which they plan to sell. The city council approved the sale last week, but the deal still needs to go through escrow.