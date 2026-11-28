Receiver Davante Adams won't return to practice this week with the Rams, and he is likely to miss a sixth straight game when Los Angeles hosts Kansas City on Thursday night.

Rams coach Sean McVay confirmed Saturday that tight ends Davis Allen and Tyler Higbee incurred significant injuries during the Rams' 26-13 victory over Green Bay on Wednesday. Allen is headed to injured reserve with an ankle injury, while Higbee won't practice this week because of a pulmonary contusion.

Backup offensive lineman Bill Murray is also out for the season after tearing his Achilles tendon against Green Bay, but starting left guard Steve Avila will return to practice after missing three games with a hamstring strain.

McVay had expressed optimism for several weeks that Adams could return against the Chiefs. Los Angeles is also without All-Pro receiver Puka Nacua, who underwent season-ending knee surgery.

Instead, Adams — a six-time Pro Bowl selection and the NFL leader in touchdown receptions last season — will need at least another week of recovery from an injury initially projected to require an absence of six to 10 weeks. He got hurt on a noncontact play Oct. 18.

"We're not there yet," McVay said. "I don't know that I'd call it a setback. It was a significant injury that he had, and he heals quickly, but we're not quite to the level of getting him out there and being the guy that is the total stud that we know. But he's attacking it every single day."

The Rams (7-4) improbably haven't lost during Adams' absence, reeling off a five-game winning streak with a series of strong defensive performances followed by a dominant ground game over the past two weeks with Nacua also sidelined.

After beginning the season with a whopping five tight ends on their 53-man roster so that McVay could implement the three-tight-end sets introduced to his offense last year, the Rams' depth at the position has been eroded by injuries to Terrance Ferguson, Allen and Higbee. Los Angeles has signed veteran Jack Stoll off the 49ers' practice squad.

Ferguson is out for the year with an ankle injury, while McVay is hopeful Allen can return later in the season after a Packers player rolled on his ankle during a touchdown drive.

Higbee's chest bruise is "something that he's dealt with before," McVay said. "We'll kind of take the week and we'll see. Hopefully we can get him back, but you've got to plan on potentially not."