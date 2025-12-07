Rams roll past Cardinals 45-17 to stay tied atop the NFC West

Matthew Stafford threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns, Puka Nacua and Blake Corum both scored twice and the Los Angeles Rams rolled past the Arizona Cardinals 45-17 on Sunday to stay tied for the NFC West lead.

The Rams (10-3) scored 35 unanswered points to bounce back from last week's turnover-filled loss to the Panthers and win for the seventh time in eight games. They are tied with the Seahawks atop the division, one game ahead of the 49ers.

The reeling Cardinals (3-10) have lost five straight and 10 of their past 11 after starting the season at 2-0.

Los Angeles fell into an early 7-0 hole but rallied for a 24-10 lead by halftime, scoring just before the break on a beautiful 28-yard throw over the middle from Stafford to Nacua, who had six catches for 136 yards in the first half. The Rams also scored touchdowns on a pair of 2-yard runs — one each by Kyren Williams and Corum.

Los Angeles piled up 306 yards in the first half and had 530 in the game.

The Rams stayed hot to open the second half, scoring another touchdown on a 6-yard pass from Stafford to Colby Parkinson for a 31-10 lead.

Los Angeles capped the offensive onslaught with two straight touchdowns on the first play of the drive.

Nate Landman intercepted Jacoby Brissett's pass late in the third and the Rams scored on the next play when Stafford hit Nacua for a 31-yard touchdown and a 38-10 lead. On their next drive, Corum eluded the Cardinals' flat-footed defense on the first play on a 48-yard TD run for a 45-10 lead.

Stafford completed 22 of 31 passes. Nacua had 167 yards receiving and Corum had 128 yards rushing.

The injury-depleted Cardinals took a 7-0 lead less than three minutes into the game after a crisp, five-play, 67-yard drive that ended with Brissett's 19-yard touchdown pass to Michael Wilson.

Wilson caught 11 passes for 142 yards and had two touchdowns. Brissett — starting his eighth straight game in place of injured starter Kyler Murray — completed 25 of 44 passes for 271 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Trey McBride had five catches for 58 yards. It was his 15th straight game with at least five catches, tying the all-time mark for a tight end set by Travis Kelce.

Arizona suffered another lopsided loss at the hands of a division rival. They were thumped by the Seahawks 44-22 in Week 10 and lost to the 49ers 41-22 in Week 11.

The Rams have won 15 of their past 18 against the Cardinals.

Injuries

Rams: CB Darious Williams (tibia) was one of five inactives.

Cardinals: CB Max Melton (heel), WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (heel), RB Emari Demercado (ankle), S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle), WR Xavier Weaver (hamstring) and DL Walter Nolen III (knee) were among a long list of players who missed the game because of injuries. ... DL Bilal Nichols (knee) left in the second quarter and didn't return. ... LT Paris Johnson Jr. (knee) left in the third and didn't return. ... S Jalen Thompson (hamstring) left in the fourth and didn't return.

Up next

Rams: Host the Detroit Lions next Sunday.

Cardinals: At the Houston Texans next Sunday.