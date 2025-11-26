Rams put CB McCreary on injured reserve, re-sign former starter Kendrick as Witherspoon returns

Veteran cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is expected to return from a nine-game injury absence this week for the Los Angeles Rams, who are making several personnel tweaks to their improving secondary.

The Rams placed cornerback Roger McCreary on injured reserve and claimed cornerback Derion Kendrick off waivers from Seattle on Wednesday. Los Angeles also signed tight end Nick Vannett off the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad.

Coach Sean McVay expects Witherspoon to play for the NFC-leading Rams (9-2) on Sunday at Carolina. The team had said Witherspoon was out with a broken collarbone, but the veteran revealed Wednesday that he had an injured shoulder blade.

"This is right about what I thought" on his recovery time, Witherspoon said. "They were thinking something different, but I told them I heal fast, so I knew it was going to be around this time frame."

Rams opened the 21-day practice windows for Witherspoon and receiver Tutu Atwell, who is all but certain to return Sunday from a hamstring injury. Both participated in a full practice at the team's Woodland Hills training complex.

The Rams' secondary has been surprisingly solid during the season despite the injury absence of Witherspoon, a projected starter who hasn't played since Week 2.

Starting cornerbacks Cobie Durant and Emmanuel Forbes had interceptions during the Rams' 34-7 rout of Tampa Bay last Sunday to punctuate several weeks of strong play, while veteran cornerback Darious Williams is back to full strength after an early season injury.

But the Rams lost do-it-all safety Quentin Lake to an elbow injury earlier this month. Lake, who frequently lines up as Los Angeles' slot corner, isn't likely to return during the regular season.

McCreary has played mostly on special teams since being acquired in a trade with Tennessee last month. He finally got his first defensive snap against Tampa Bay, but apparently injured his hip and groin on the play.

Josh Wallace, a second-year backup, ended up playing a career-high 62 snaps against the Buccaneers.

"This is that time of year, but we do feel fortunate that guys you're asking to step up are people that understand what's going on and have real game experience," McVay said. "That means a lot this time of year."

Vannett will compensate for the absence of 10-year veteran Tyler Higbee, who went on injured reserve earlier this month with an ankle problem. The 32-year-old Vannett is joining his 10th NFL team after playing in all 17 games for Tennessee last season. He got 31 offensive snaps over four games with the Vikings earlier this season.

Atwell has played in just one game since Oct. 2 for the Rams after tweaking his hamstring. The speedy wideout has only four catches after returning to the Rams on a $10 million contract, but one of those receptions went for an 88-yard touchdown late in a victory over Indianapolis.

Kendrick is coming back to the Rams, who drafted the Clemson and Georgia product in the sixth round in 2022. He started 18 games in his first two seasons with Los Angeles while playing extensively, but he missed the entire 2024 season after tearing a knee ligament in the first practice of training camp.

He returned to the Rams this year on a new contract, but was beaten out for a roster spot and waived in the final preseason cuts.

Kendrick then joined the NFC West rival Seahawks, and he got playing time on their defense after Devon Witherspoon was injured. He had two interceptions — more than he had in his first two seasons with LA — while playing in 10 games, but had been relegated to special teams in recent weeks.

NOTES: Kick returner and backup receiver Xavier Smith was a full practice participant after missing last Sunday's game due to a concussion. McVay expects him to play Sunday. ... S Kam Kinchens (shoulder) and LB Byron Young (knee) also missed Wednesday's practice.