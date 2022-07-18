Watch CBS News
Rams player Bobby Brown suspended for performance-enhancing substances violations

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Bobby Brown has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Monday.

Brown was suspended without pay and will be able to return to the Rams' active roster on Oct. 17.

In the meantime, he will be allowed to participate in preseason practices and games.

Brown was drafted in the fourth round out of Texas A&M. 

First published on July 18, 2022 / 1:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

