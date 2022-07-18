Rams player Bobby Brown suspended for performance-enhancing substances violations

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (July 18 AM Edition)

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (July 18 AM Edition)

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Bobby Brown has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Monday.

Brown was suspended without pay and will be able to return to the Rams' active roster on Oct. 17.

In the meantime, he will be allowed to participate in preseason practices and games.

Brown was drafted in the fourth round out of Texas A&M.