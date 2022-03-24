Rampart robbery detectives arrest 2 people suspected in string of 'blessing scam' thefts

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department arrested a male and a female suspect in connection to a string of robberies and thefts, perpetrated in a so called "blessing scam."

According to an LAPD news release, the two suspects -- 27-year-old Claudiu Stoian and 24-year-old Madalina Paun -- are residents of Kirkland, Washington.

Detectives believe the two suspects are linked to robberies in the Pico Union, Westlake and Historic Filipinotown Districts of LA.

On Tuesday, officers with LAPD's Rampart Division, observed Stoian and Paun approach a female victim near 12th Street and Burlington Avenue, and take the her jewelry before driving away.

The victim was described as a Hispanic female in her 30's with chin-length, dyed blonde hair.

Officer's stopped the suspect's rental vehicle and recovered jewelry, money and other evidence used to commit the crimes, the release said. There were also two young children in the car with them at the time of their arrest.

Rampart detectives said there are more than two dozen cases in the area, going back to Feb. '21 that are under investigation.

"The suspects generally drive an SUV style car, occupied by the male driver, a female passenger in the rear seat, and one or more young children in car seats. The suspects pull up along the victims who are walking on the sidewalk and motion the victims over to the car. The female victim usually remains seated in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle, and requests to 'bless' the victim's jewelry or money. The female then removes the victim's property, while simultaneously placing cosmetic jewelry and/or taped up pieces of lottery tickets into the victim's clothing," the release stated.

Police said the 27-year-old male suspect brandished a a handgun on at least one occasion, and in two other incidents, the 24-year-old female suspect blew an unknown substance into a victim's face, which disoriented them.

"The victims are often elderly or have special needs, and the suspects tend to focus on Spanish-speaking victims around churches," the release stated.

Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying the female victim robbed on Tuesday, as well as any other unidentified victims of the "blessing scam."

In addition to the two suspects arrested, detectives believe there are additional outstanding suspects.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is urged to call Rampart Robbery Detective A. Trimino at 213-484-3631 or Detective III E. Ignacio at 213-484-3627. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.