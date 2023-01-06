Watch CBS News
Rain soaks Inland Empire; minor damage caused by flooding

By KCAL-News Staff

KCAL NEWS

Heavy rains bring rushing water to Lytle Creek
Heavy rains bring rushing water to Lytle Creek 02:01

What was expected to be one of the biggest storms to hit the state of California in the last five years proved to be a little less impactful than meteorologists believed on Thursday. 

Still, heavy rains doused the Southland, leaving minor damage in the form of flooding, landslides and downed trees in its wake. 

The Inland Empire was not spared by that precipitation, as several roads were overrun by rushing water and debris flow throughout the day. 

A gushing Lytle Creek could be seen sweeping through San Bernardino County and Potato Canyon in Oak Glen. 

As usual, emergency crews kept a close eye on wildfire burn scars in the area, where mudslides and substantial debris flows were more likely. 

However, residents escaped evacuation orders and even warnings as the storm swiftly passed through the Southland. 

KCAL-News Staff
The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

January 5, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

