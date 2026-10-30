Rain is expected for Southern California's Halloween weekend
Light rainfall has already arrived in Southern California on Friday, with more expected for the Halloween weekend.
The National Weather Service says there is a 90% chance of rain Saturday night, on Halloween, with between a quarter and a half inch possible.
On Friday, there is a 40% chance of rain, with many SoCal areas already seeing wet roads early in the morning.
CBS LA Meteorologist Chloe Carlson said scattered light showers are likely through Friday.
Trick-or-treaters may need an umbrella Saturday evening as some forecast models indicate light showers could arrive around 7 p.m. "You'll need the rain jacket and umbrella," Carlson said. "If we do see that rainfall, it's expected to be a quarter inch or less."
The bulk of the rain is expected a little later. "It's staying pretty quiet to start off the evening hour on Halloween, but as we get into the 9 o'clock hour, really more of that widespread rain is moving across Southern California," Carlson said.
Rain is expected to continue Sunday, mainly before 11 a.m., according to the NWS.
As a result of forecast rain, CBS LA has issued a Next Weather Alert for all of Southern California through Sunday.
Warmer and drier conditions are expected next week.
In 2026, daylight-saving time ends overnight after Halloween, officially at 2 a.m. Sunday.