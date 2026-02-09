Rain expected to roll into parts of Southern California starting Tuesday

After what was an abnormally warm Southern California weekend, more typical winter weather is in store across the next couple of days, with forecasts projecting rain throughout the region.

According to the National Weather Service, the upcoming storm will be "routine," with rain totals remaining below 1 inch in most areas. It'll roll into Southern California around the evening hours on Tuesday from the Central Coast.

"Overall, it seemslike a very routine storm with rain amounts under an inch in most areas, and most of it occurring overnight Tuesday night with just some lingering showers into Wednesday morning," a NWS bulletin reads.

High temperatures on Tuesdays were predicted in the mid-to-high 60s in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties, both inland and on the coasts.

On Wednesday, temperatures were expected to drop a few degrees across the board. Rain chances on Wednesday were expected to dip by the afternoon, with showers possible in the morning.

"That Wednesday morning commute could be a little bit soggy," said CBS LA meteorologist Amber Lee.

Total rain amounts for the storm were predicted between one-third to a full inch.