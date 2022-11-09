Rain delays ballot tally count in Downey Tally Operation Center

Rain has caused delays for ballot tally counting at the Los Angeles County Tally Operation Center in Downey, Rick Montanez reports. Some of the helicopters that carry the ballots from outlying areas into the center were grounded due to weather and in some cases, Sheriff's deputies drove the ballot boxes to the center. Catalina Island had its ballots brought over on the Sheriff's boat as the island helicopter was grounded. It is reported that helicopters are making their way to the center as weather conditions improve.

After Vote Centers close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, all voted ballots are sealed, secured and transported by sheriff's deputies to be centrally tabulated at the Tally Operation Center at 9150 E Imperial Highway, Downey.

It is reported that helicopters are making their way to the center as the weather conditions improve.