Watch CBS News
Local News

Rain delays ballot tally count in Downey Tally Operation Center

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Rain causing issues for ballot talliers throughout LA County
Rain causing issues for ballot talliers throughout LA County 02:42

Rain has caused delays for ballot tally counting at the Los Angeles County Tally Operation Center in Downey, Rick Montanez reports. Some of the helicopters that carry the ballots from outlying areas into the center were grounded due to weather and in some cases, Sheriff's deputies drove the ballot boxes to the center.  Catalina Island had its ballots brought over on the Sheriff's boat as the island helicopter was grounded. It is reported that helicopters are making their way to the center as weather conditions improve.

After Vote Centers close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, all voted ballots are sealed, secured and transported by sheriff's deputies to be centrally tabulated at the Tally Operation Center at 9150 E Imperial Highway, Downey.

 It is reported that helicopters are making their way to the center as the weather conditions improve.  

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 8, 2022 / 11:29 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.