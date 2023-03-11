Rain causes flooding and slick roads across LA

The recent rain in Los Angeles County has caused some major issues on the roads, with flooding in several areas making it difficult for drivers to navigate Friday.

However, there are some areas where the rain has let up, and drivers are able to travel at normal speeds. In the San Fernando Valley, Ventura Boulevard is one such area, where drivers have been managing to move at normal speeds despite the soggy conditions.

But this is not the case in other parts of the city, where flooding has caused substantial problems. At Laurel Canyon Boulevard, for example, steady rain has caused substantial flooding, with cars turning around and avoiding the standing water. The flooding is so high that earlier in the day Friday it was reported to be six inches deep.

The rain has also caused the LA River to start flowing, with some people running errands saying that the rain has not stopped them from going about their day-to-day routines. However, they are taking extra caution when navigating slick roads.

Meanwhile, in nearby hillside communities that experienced mudflows during January storms, people are keeping a close eye on the situation. Some have reported seeing photos of mini-coopers floating due to the flooding.