How to stay safe while escaping an apartment fire

If you are one of the millions of people who rent an apartment or condo in Southern California, Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Adam VanGerpen said staying safe from a fire is different than doing so in a house.

"The biggest mistake people will make is leaving their apartment for a hallway if it's filled with smoke, and the reason I say that is because that's what will cost people their lives," VanGerpen said.

He said the first thing you need to decide is whether to evacuate or shelter in place.

"If you feel the door for heat, if the handle is hot to touch, if you crack the door open and you see a bunch of smoke outside, you want to stay inside," VanGerpen said. "If you go into that corridor, into that hallway that has filled with smoke, it can take just one or two breaths of super-heated gas and it can be lethal."

The captain said that placing a wet towel underneath your door can also prevent smoke from coming in. According to the Los Angeles Housing Department, nearly 60% of all LA city residents live in rental housing.

While you're waiting for 911, cover vents and turn off your HVAC system to prevent smoke from being drawn into your apartment or unit.

Captain VanGerpen said if there's fire inside your apartment, get out immediately. But if an alarm goes off and you don't see smoke or flames, you still need to leave because it could be the carbon monoxide detectors going off.

"If people wait, if people delay, then it can hinder them from being able to evacuate," VanGerpen said. "It is a landlord's responsibility to make sure that they have working smoke alarms, smoke detectors, sometimes carbon monoxide detectors."

Once you decide to evacuate, you must know where to go, which means knowing where your fire stairs are.

"Many people, they always use their elevators, so they don't know where to find their stairs," VanGerpen said. "It's very important to know where your nearest stairwell is and to maybe even have a backup and know where that stairwell is and practice, walk down it one time and see where it takes you."

If you live in an older building, know where the exits are and what kind of fire escapes it has.

"Sometimes in the older pre-1933 buildings, they're brick buildings, they have fire escapes, and they might be the only way out," VanGerpen said. "The fire escape is on the outside of the building; it has a ladder that drops down and that might be your only escape."

VanGerpen said that before a fire breaks out, renters should make sure the building's fire doors stay open but are not wedged or blocked open for convenience.

In addition to fire extinguishers in the building, VanGerpen said every renter should have one inside their home and know how to use it. It's important to know what kind of fire protection system your building has, too. Modern apartments have all the latest fire protection systems, such as sprinklers.

In California, the state fire marshal requires annual inspections of all multi-family residential apartments consisting of three or more units by your local fire authority. They make sure properties meet the fire safety criteria, focusing on common areas, exits, egress, smoke detectors, and extinguishers. Landlords are responsible for upkeep and compliance.

If you live outside the city of LA and need to report hazards that are not corrected, contact your local fire department. The safety of you and your family may depend on it.

"Most people do not die from direct flame contact; they're going to die from smoke inhalation," VanGerpen said.