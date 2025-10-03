Python found at Los Angeles County In-N-Out reunited with owner

A San Bernardino family reunited with their pet python after it was found in an In-N-Out drive-thru nearly 50 miles away from their home.

Henny, the 4-year-old python, went missing from Vanessa Navarro's San Bernardino home seven weeks ago.

"We were outside doing yard work, and my boyfriend, Abraham, fell over and he used her cage to stop himself, and the top popped off. The screen part. We thought we had secured it when we left her there that night," she said."

However, Henny slithered out of the screen and disappeared until the Pasadena Humane Society recovered the python lying around an In-N-Out drive-thru in Monrovia. The shelter posted a picture of Henny, and Navarro immediately recognized her.

"Her dad's always looking for a 3 by 3, so maybe that's what she was doing there, looking for a 3 by 2," Navarro jokingly said.

Navarro said it's a bit of a mystery how Henny arrived at the In-N-Out, but believes she could have wrapped herself under a truck.

"I think she hitchhiked on somebody's car," Navarro said.