Pursuit suspects allegedly connected to string of San Fernando Valley burglaries

A pair of pursuit suspects arrested on Tuesday have been connected to a string of burglaries in the San Fernando Valley, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The pursuit happened near the Baldwin Hills area near Jefferson Boulevard and La Brea Avenue. The Los Angeles Police Department said that one of their helicopters spotted the vehicle and requested that patrol units stop the car at about 10:45 a.m.

The suspects sped away from officers and crashed into a parked car roughly 25 minutes later near Wall and 98th streets in South LA. Following the collision, the suspects jumped out of the car and tried to run away from police. Officers immediately arrested one of them, but the other evaded police for roughly three hours.

Officers eventually found the suspect at 2:30 p.m.

Detectives said they were connected to some of the burglaries in the San Fernando Valley, but could not provide further details.

Last Thursday, Encino neighbors presented a list of demands to LA city leaders following a string of burglaries, home invasions and the killing of "American Idol" executive Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca.

"These daily crimes have shaken our community and underscore the urgent need for action and improved protection of public safety in Encino," the community letter says.

The letter also called for an increase in LAPD resources in Encino, the enforcement of existing no-camping laws in the Sepulveda Basin, and an accountability plan.