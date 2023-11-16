Watch CBS News
Local News

Pursuit suspect shoots self after crashing during chase in Costa Mesa; car bursts into flames

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A pursuit came to a sudden and fiery end in Costa mesa on Thursday, when a suspect shot himself while fleeing police and crashed into a car on the side of the road. 

screen-shot-2023-11-16-at-5-14-04-pm.png
KCAL News

The suspect crashed near Placentia Avenue and Victoria street a little after 5 p.m., nearly 20 minutes after Costa Mesa Police Department officers began their chase. 

During the pursuit, the suspect led officers through Newport Beach and Huntington Beach before making it to Costa Mesa where he crashed. Police say it was then that the suspect shot himself. 

The rear wheels of the tire remained spinning as the car was pinned against the parked vehicle, causing them to spark and catch fire. 

As the blaze continued to grow, the flames reached the vehicle's gas tank and a small explosion occurred. 

Police say the chase began when they saw the suspect perform a traffic violation. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on November 16, 2023 / 6:09 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.