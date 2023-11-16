Pursuit suspect shoots self after crashing during chase in Costa Mesa; car bursts into flames

A pursuit came to a sudden and fiery end in Costa mesa on Thursday, when a suspect shot himself while fleeing police and crashed into a car on the side of the road.

KCAL News

The suspect crashed near Placentia Avenue and Victoria street a little after 5 p.m., nearly 20 minutes after Costa Mesa Police Department officers began their chase.

During the pursuit, the suspect led officers through Newport Beach and Huntington Beach before making it to Costa Mesa where he crashed. Police say it was then that the suspect shot himself.

The rear wheels of the tire remained spinning as the car was pinned against the parked vehicle, causing them to spark and catch fire.

As the blaze continued to grow, the flames reached the vehicle's gas tank and a small explosion occurred.

Police say the chase began when they saw the suspect perform a traffic violation.