Watch CBS News

Driver, passenger injured following multi-vehicle crash in Whittier after deputies attempted to pull them over

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Driver, passenger injured following multi-vehicle crash in Whittier 00:59

A man and a woman were taken to a hospital after crashing into two vehicles on Lambert road and Colima in Whittier. 

Authorities were attempting to pull over the driver of a light blue Lexus SUV when the crash took place around 3:30 pm.

The male driver and the female passenger suffered injuries that were not considered to be serious, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department's Norwalk Station.

No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Authorities discovered a handgun and narcotics inside the blue Lexus. 

First published on April 3, 2022 / 6:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.