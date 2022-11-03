Watch CBS News
Several power lines go down, malfunction in Pico-Union

Two power lines went down in the Pico-Union area, causing power to go out for several businesses nearby. 

Department of Water and Power crews along with some from the Los Angeles Fire Department worked to get power back up for those affected parties and clear the area of danger. 

The power lines went down at the 1800 block of Vermont Avenue near W. Washington Boulevard and Pico Boulevard.

It's unclear exactly what forced the poles to go down but it's likely the wind that affected them.

At least 25 businesses around the area were impacted by the downed power poles.

