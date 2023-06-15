Watch CBS News
Pursuit suspect crashes into street sign during chase in Long Beach

By Matthew Rodriguez

KCAL News

The California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

The pursuit began with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department near Temple City. 

When CHP took over the pursuit and got behind the stolen truck, the suspect sped away from them, hitting 100 mph while on the I-710. 

With little traffic on the I-710 Freeway, the suspect made his way to north Long Beach and briefly onto the CA-91 Freeway. She eventually made her way onto city streets and drove onto the sidewalk a couple of times. 

The driver crashed into a street sign before jumping out of the vehicle. 

After a brief foot chase, officers tackled the suspect and arrested her. 

First published on June 14, 2023 / 10:37 PM

