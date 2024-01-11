Watch CBS News
Pursuit suspect carjacks multiple cars, impacts Torrance mall, and continues the chase

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

A pursuit initiated by the Compton Sheriff's Station deputies began Thursday afternoon as a reckless driver response, and a carjacking of a white Nissan Sentra.

Around 12:52 p.m., the driver went into the Del Amo Fashion Center, into a parking structure. As of 1 p.m., entrances to the mall were shut down. 

The driver then stole a Toyota Prius and continued the pursuit, heading into Carson, with Torrance police taking over. 

With SkyCal overhead around 1:04 p.m., a crashed Prius was visible with police surrounding the car, and a suspect being taken into custody. 

This is a developing story

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on January 11, 2024 / 1:08 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

