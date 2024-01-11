Pursuit suspect carjacks multiple cars, impacts Torrance mall, and continues the chase

A pursuit initiated by the Compton Sheriff's Station deputies began Thursday afternoon as a reckless driver response, and a carjacking of a white Nissan Sentra.

Around 12:52 p.m., the driver went into the Del Amo Fashion Center, into a parking structure. As of 1 p.m., entrances to the mall were shut down.

The driver then stole a Toyota Prius and continued the pursuit, heading into Carson, with Torrance police taking over.

With SkyCal overhead around 1:04 p.m., a crashed Prius was visible with police surrounding the car, and a suspect being taken into custody.

