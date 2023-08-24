Watch CBS News
Pursuit ends on 405 freeway with overturned motorhome

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

SKYCAL was over a motorhome on its side blocking several lanes on the Northbound 405 in the City of Carson Thursday afternoon. 

The CHP had been in pursuit of the RV for around 30 minutes when it overturned blocking lanes at East Del Amo Blvd. 

One lane has opened but the freeway is backed up for miles while they investigate.

No information about the driver or an arrest is available.

Click here for up-to-the-minute traffic information to plan your route.

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

