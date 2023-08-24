Pursuit ends on 405 freeway with overturned motorhome

SKYCAL was over a motorhome on its side blocking several lanes on the Northbound 405 in the City of Carson Thursday afternoon.

The CHP had been in pursuit of the RV for around 30 minutes when it overturned blocking lanes at East Del Amo Blvd.

One lane has opened but the freeway is backed up for miles while they investigate.

No information about the driver or an arrest is available.

