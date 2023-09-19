Pursuit ends after vehicle rolls over, burst into flames on I-5 in Commerce

A fiery crash happened at the end of a high-speed pursuit after car rolled over on the 5 Freeway early Tuesday morning.

The pursuit started in east Los Angeles after officers tried to pull over a driver in a black Mercedes wanted for an attempted assault on a deputy.

Officers chased the suspect for about 45 minutes until the CHP used spiked strips on the vehicle, causing it to rollover and burst into flames around 3:15 a.m.

The pursuit ended on the northbound 5 Freeway just south of the 710 Freeway in the Commerce area.

The driver was able to get out of the burning vehicle and tried to runaway on foot before police took them into custody.