Pursuit comes to abrupt end as suspect drives into home, flees on foot in Sherman Oaks area

Pursuit comes to abrupt end in Sherman Oaks as suspect collides with home, flees on foot

A pursuit came to an abrupt end in the Sherman Oaks area Sunday evening, when the suspect slammed into a home and possibly an electrical pole before fleeing on foot.

The collision, near the intersection of Camarillo Street and Norwich Avenue, cut power for the entire neighborhood just before 10:30 p.m.

Police were able to detain the suspect after a brief foot chase, nearly a block away on Norwich Ave. and Noble Avenue.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers first engaged the suspect in pursuit as he was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle.

The pursuit began near the intersection of Kester Avenue and Magnolia Boulevard, with the suspect making it just several blocks before crashing into the home.